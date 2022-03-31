Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond has been back at the Academy of Light to train with Alex Neil’s first-team over the international break, the Black Cats boss has confirmed.

The 22-year-old has been enjoying another successful spell on loan with Harrogate Town this season.

Diamond has netted 11 goals and provided seven assists for the League Two side across all competitions, taking him to 15 goals and seven assists in 68 games for the club since first joining on a temporary basis back in September 2019.

Given that the forward’s strong performances out on loan and the fact that he already has 42 senior appearances for Sunderland to his name, it has long been asked if Diamond is ready for a regular role at the Stadium of Light, and it seems as though Neil is keen to find out too.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, the Sunderland boss confirmed that Diamond has been training with the club over the international break before seeing out the season with Simon Weaver’s side.

“We’ve watched a lot of his stuff while he’s been down there,” he said.

“And this week has given us a great opportunity to bring him in and let him train with the lads.

“I think it was a pre-agreement really that we wanted to take hold of and get him in, so he has been with us for training. It’s been good to see him at close quarters and hopefully he can finish the season there really well.”

Diamond’s chances of a first-team spot

Diamond’s efforts in League Two are surely deserving of a shot in League One, although many of his outings for Sunderland haven’t been quite as productive.

He looks to have developed really well away with Harrogate Town again though, and the fact that Neil has been keen to watch him in training shows that he is definitely in his thinking.

However, it remains to be seen if he can land a regular first-team spot with Sunderland, who are still vying a long-awaited promotion back to the Championship.