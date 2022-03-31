Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence could be available for as little as £12million this summer, claims a fresh report from Evening Standard.

Spence, 21, has a number of suitors in the Premier League and around Europe.

The right wing-back has flourished on loan with Nottingham Forest this season and looks set to leave parent club Middlesbrough in the summer.

Now, a fresh report from Evening Standard has revealed that Middlesbrough ‘know they won’t be able’ to keep Spence beyond this summer, and that he could be available for between £12million and £15million.

Earlier in the month, reports revealed that Middlesbrough were set to command £20million for Spence, who has just one year left on his Boro deal come the summer.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur remain the most keen on Spence, though recent reports have suggested that Manchester United have a growing interest in the Englishman.