Hull City are back in action after the international break and take on Huddersfield Town this evening.

Hull City have lost their last five games at the MKM Stadium and need to get back to winning ways on home soil.

They are in for a tough test tonight though with Huddersfield Town in the hunt for promotion to the Premier League.

Here a selection of writers from The72 make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Hull City have so far proved indifferent under manager Shota Arveladze. They’re arguably the most difficult team in the division to predict because they have the capability of beating most sides in the league, but they’re so inconsistent with it.

“The international break came at a good time for the Terriers. Expect Carlos Corberan to have used this two-week break wisely on the training ground, and I expect his side will be fired up ahead of this one.

“Huddersfield have picked up some impressive wins on the road this season and if they can snatch an early goal, and keep the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter quiet, I think they’ll win.”

Score prediction: Hull City 0-2 Huddersfield Town

James Ray

“After an incredible run, the Terriers are faltering. However, there are few teams better to play away from home against than Hull City at the moment.

“Arveladze’s men are on a five consecutive losses at the MKM and with the stakes so high for Huddersfield Town, I’m backing Corberan’s men to make a return to winning ways here. After looking like potential automatic promotion contenders, the Terriers need to win here to ease the nerves heading into the final six games, and I think they’ll get the three points here.”

Score prediction: Hull City 0-2 Huddersfield Town

Harry Mail

“Hull City aren’t safe yet and could easily be dragged into the relegation dogfight if they carry on losing all their home games. Shota Arveladze will be backed financially by owner Acun Ilicali this summer to build his own team and the end of the season can’t come soon enough for the Tigers.

“Huddersfield Town are a well-drilled side and their character is being tested after back-to-back losses but I think they’ll have too much for their opponents in this one.”

Prediction: Hull City 1 Huddersfield Town 2