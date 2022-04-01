Walsall take on Leyton Orient this weekend with both clubs not really having much to play for now in League Two.

Walsall have a new manager at the helm in Michael Flynn, whereas Leyton Orient are enjoying life under new boss Richie Wellens.

They are two sides who will be keeping one eye on the summer now as they look to improve for the next campaign.

Here a selection of writers at The72 make their score predictions for this one….

Harry Mail

“Leyton Orient and Richie Wellens seem a match made in heaven and he has a point to prove with his recent spells at Salford City and Doncaster Rovers not going to plan. He lost for the first time on Tuesday night away at Oldham Athletic in what was a surprise result and they will be keen to react to that.

“Walsall were beaten for the first time in six matches by Salford City last Saturday and are also looking to respond. There isn’t much in this one.”

Prediction: Walsall 1 Leyton Orient 1

James Ray

“After looking threatened with relegation, it seems as though both the Saddlers and the O’s have done enough to secure their League Two status for another season.

“Bescot Stadium has become a fortress under Micky Flynn and with Leyton Orient missing Theo Archibald, they should make it five home wins on the bounce this weekend. Another win would be another real mark of the progress made under Flynn, but Orient have been on strong form of their own under Richie Wellens, so expect it to be tight.”

Score prediction: Walsall 3-2 Leyton Orient

Luke Phelps

“This is a really interesting game. Both sides have endured difficult seasons, having both undergone managerial changes earlier in the year.

“And both have experience mini upturns in form over the past few weeks and so both should go into this game with confidence.

“Neither side has much to play for but both sets of players will be hoping to impress their new managers ahead of next season, so expect a competitive match – at the moment though, I can’t split the two teams.”

Score prediction: Walsall 1-1 Leyton Orient