Tranmere Rovers were dealt a sucker punch last weekend away at Colchester United after losing 1-0 in the injury time.

Tranmere Rovers risk dropping out the League Tow play-offs if they can’t start picking up some more wins soon.

They take on Carlisle United at home on Saturday and will be desperate to bounce back from their last game.

Here a selection of writers from The72 make their predictions for this weekend…

James Ray

“Micky Mellon will be hoping his side’s formidable form at home will continue as Carlisle United continue their rise away from the relegation zone under Paul Simpson.

“Few sides can say they’ve got the better of Tranmere at Prenton Park this season, and with a play-off fight on their hands, the Whites will more than be up for the fight. However, I think Simpson and Carlisle will hold on for a point to put another dent in Tranmere’s promotion hopes.”

Score prediction: Tranmere Rovers 1-1 Carlisle United

Harry Mail

“Carlisle United have been on a roll since Paul Simpson took over from Keith Millen. However, their loss to Rochdale on Tuesday suggests that they may well be taking their foot off the gas now. They are pretty much safe now after rising away from the relegation zone over recent weeks.

“Tranmere Rovers need a win and I think their strong home form will continue against the Cumbrians in this one, but it will be close.”

Prediction: Tranmere Rovers 1 Carlisle United 0

Luke Phelps

“Both sides go into this game on the back of some inconsistent form and so it makes predicting the outcome of the game all the more difficult.

“Tranmere have much more to play for given their league position and given the amount of teams sitting behind them in the League Two table, and they have the home advantage too.

“It’ll be a tough game, but I expect Tranmere to scrape through this one and continue their bid for promotion.”

Score prediction: Tranmere Rovers 1-0 Carlisle United