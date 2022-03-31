Charlton Athletic sold defender Joe Gomez to Liverpool back in 2015, with the Addicks academy graduate joining for an initial £3.5m.

Since then, the former Charlton Athletic man has played 136 times for Liverpool, playing a crucial role in their Premier League-winning campaign.

His move came at the age of 18 after just 24 appearances for the Addicks, but he has become a popular figure among the Anfield faithful. However, he has fallen behind the likes of Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order, leading to speculation over a potential summer departure.

So, if he does move on this summer, will Charlton Athletic receive a cash windfall from a sell-on clause?

In August 2020, South London Press reporter Richard Cawley stated that the Addicks still had a sell-on fee in place for Gomez, but it isn’t specified anywhere what percentage of a future transfer fee would come Charlton Athletic’s way.

Regardless of how significant the sell-on clause is, any fee would be a huge boost to Charlton Athletic, especially given the valuation being reported. Gomez is said to be valued at £23m by Liverpool, and even a slight portion of such a fee would be a huge boost to the Addicks’ day-to-day functions and any transfer business they are hoping to complete in the summer window.

Championship leaders Fulham are among those to be credited with interest in Gomez, but it has been said that a number of Premier League sides are keeping tabs. Spurs, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Everton have all been mentioned as potential suitors.