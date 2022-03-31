Nottingham Forest finally look set to lose Joe Worrall in the summer, but Steve Cooper might already have his long-term replacement.

Worrall has yet again come into transfer headlines. The likes of West Ham look increasingly keen on signing the centre-back, with Nottingham Forest arguably needing promotion to stand a chance of keeping the Englishman.

So should Forest miss out promotion and Worrall subsequently departs, Cooper will be left with a void in his defence, and that void will certainly need filling ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Step forward, Panzo…

Nottingham Forest signed young central defender Jonathan Panzo from Dijon on deadline day last January. The former Chelsea youth player moved to France at a young age to link up with Monaco, for whom he made two Ligue 1 appearances.

He later left for Dijon and would gain some good experience before falling out off favour this season, and sealing a move to Forest.

The former England U21 man is yet to feature in a matchday squad for Nottingham Forest. He’s still a very young player and has no previous experience playing professionally in England, and so Cooper will be weary of throwing the 21-year-old in at the deep end.

But he certainly looks a talent – Panzo will have gained some valuable experience playing in the set ups at both Chelsea and Monaco, and playing the French second tier with Dijon too.

Come next season, with Worrall looking likely to depart and Cooper being able to have a full pre-season with Panzo at Forest, expect to see the London-born defender work his way into the first-team plans.

It’ll be difficult for Panzo if Forest earn promotion. But should they remain in the Championship, and should Panzo take his chance when it comes his way, then he could yet become a key player in the heart of Forest’s defence.