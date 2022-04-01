Rochdale picked up a huge win on Tuesday night at home to Carlisle United and go into their game this weekend in good spirits.

Rochdale take on Swindon Town this weekend in what will be a big test for Robbie Stockdale’s side.

The Robins have their sights set on a place in the League Two play-offs and are currently two points off the play-offs.

Here a selection of writers from The72 make their predictions for the match….

Harry Mail

“Rochdale’s win over Carlisle United was such a big win for them and has relieved some pressure off Robbie Stockdale. They shouldn’t go down now but a can’t see them getting anything against Swindon Town this weekend.

“Ben Garner’s side will be desperate to bounce back from their loss away at Crawley Town in their last game and have quality in their ranks with players Jack Payne and Jonny Williams who should have too much for the Dale.”

Prediction: Rochdale 1 Swindon Town 2

James Ray

“Games like this are absolute must-wins for Swindon at the moment. Dropping more points could see them fall away from the play-off fight, but I think they’ll secure all three points in this one and bring an end to their two-game losing streak away from home.

“Harry McKirdy’s injury will give Rochdale some hope, but the stakes are higher for Ben Garner’s men and I think they’ll have just too much for the Dale.”

Score prediction: Rochdale 1-2 Swindon Town

Callum Strike

“Rochdale look all but safe, but will be wanting to finish the season on a high to hopefully change their fortunes ahead of next season.

“Swindon Town will very much fancy themselves in this promotion race with some very winnable games on their calendar in the next month or so, and with the league so tight, it could go any way.

“An upset could very much be on the cards, but I think the away side will meet expectations and just pull through.”

Prediction: Rochdale 1-2 Swindon Town