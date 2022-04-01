Hull City host Huddersfield Town in the Championship tomorrow evening.

The Tigers come into this one hoping that they can find some sort of form, winning two of their last five games. Hull City seem to be more successful away from with both of their recent wins coming on the road.

The Terriers will be aiming to end their recent performances in the league, winless in their last three fixtures. Before these results, Huddersfield Town had not lost a Championship game since November.

If the hosts are able to win, it would see them move above Birmingham City, putting them on equal points with Bristol City in nineteenth place.

Huddersfield Town would move into third place if they are victorious, moving just three points away from the automatic promotion spots.

Hull City team news

Defender Lewie Coyle is still side-lined after injuring his hamstring back in February.

Josh Emmanuel continues to spend time out due to illness that has seen him spend time away from football since November. Winger Randell Williams continues to be unavailable due to a knee injury.

Predicted XI

Ingram (GK)

Bernard

McLoughlin

Greaves

Longman

Smallwood

Docherty

Elder

Honeyman

Lewis-Potter

Eaves

Shota Arveladze’s men seem to have done enough to avoid relegation this season with wins against Coventry City and strugglers Peterborough United surely contributing to this.

Performances from young talent Keane Lewis-Potter and the experience of Tom Eaves could possibly do some damage against an out of form Huddersfield Town side.

The match kicks off at 19:45 tomorrow.