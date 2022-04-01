Stevenage lock horns with Oldham Athletic on Saturday in a big clash in League Two.

Stevenage are currently sat in the 23rd place in the relegation zone, whilst Oldham Athletic are level on points but above on goal difference.

The two sides are at serious risk of dropping into non-league and need to get a result in this one.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions….

Harry Mail

“This is a massive game at the bottom of League Two. Scunthorpe United are gone, but one of these two may well join them if they can’t start picking up some more results. Oldham Athletic hold the advantage going into this one after beating in-form Leyton Orient on Tuesday night. However, that was their first win after six straight defeats.

“Stevenage have a new boss in Steve Evans but the team hasn’t won for 10 games and are short of confidence.”

Prediction: Stevenage 0 Oldham Athletic 0

James Ray

“This is a huge game at the bottom of League Two – the loser may well go down.

“Neither side can be proud of their recent form, but I think Oldham will have the momentum to take the win here after a huge win last time out. It will be tight, and it will probably be ugly, but Sheridan and co will just get the better of Stevenage.”

Score prediction: Stevenage 0-1 Oldham Athletic

Callum Strike

“Both teams are fighting for safety, and both are on very poor form. Stevenage occupy the last relegation spot and desperately need a win here, with them having the chance to overtake their opponents.

“As for Oldham Athletic, they got a brilliant win last time out on home soil and will be looking to carry that over into this one.

“It’s both side’s best chance of crawling away from the drop zone, and I’m going for a non-exciting draw.”

Prediction: Stevenage 0-0 Oldham Athletic