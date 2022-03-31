Portsmouth’s young striker Dan Gifford has been offered third-year scholarship terms, it has been reported by The News.

Gifford, 18, has been putting in some strong performances while out on loan with non-league outfit Bognor Regis Town, scoring eight goals in 19 games for the Isthmian League Premier Division side.

Now, as per a report from The News, the Portsmouth starlet has been rewarded with a new contract offer.

The report states that he has been offered third-year scholarship terms at Fratton Park as they look to secure his future at the club.

Gifford is yet to make his senior debut for Pompey but he has impressed in the youth set-up, and his recent performances out on loan with the nearby Bognor Regis Town will do his ambitions for the future no harm.

Looking to the future

Danny Cowley and co are building for the long-term as they bid to make a long-awaited return to the Championship. Promotion may be a step too far this season, but securing Gifford’s future is a sign that the foundations are being laid for next season.

Focusing on developing youth academy players could prove to be fruitful for Pompey. Many clubs are still dealing with the financial impacts of the past two years, so bringing academy talents into the first-team fold could be a way to keep costs down.

At 18, it seems unlikely that Gifford will be bashing on the first-team door just yet, but the new deal comes as a show of faith in his abilities and potential to become a senior player for Portsmouth in the future.