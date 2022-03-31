Rotherham United strikers Freddie Ladapo, Georgie Kelly and Michael Smith have all been struck with injury recently.

The Millers are at the summit of the League One table with seven games remaining in the campaign.

Paul Warne’s side have seen a dip of form recently with just one win in their last five league outings, allowing Wigan Athletic and MK Dons to gain some points on them. The Latics are just one point behind Rotherham United with two games in hand, while the Dons sit four points adrift having played the same amount of games.

For the past few weeks, the Millers have had just two fit senior strikers – Michael Smith and Joshua Kayode, leading to them playing multiple out of position players up-front.

Ladapo picked up a quad injury towards the start of the month when Warne’s side faced MK Dons at the New York Stadium, having to come off late in the second half.

Not long after, Kelly, who hasn’t made an appearance since signing in January, suffered a calf injury in training as he still targets his League One debut.

“Freddie and Georgie did their last days of rehab today and passed with flying colours, so they will be able to train with us on Friday,” Warne said.

Elsewhere, 21-goal striker Smith has been playing through a toe injury recently in order to try and help his side further towards promotion.

“Smudge (Smith) is okay, he had an injection in his toe and his heel, which feels a little bit better,” the Millers boss said.

“They all have a chance to feature on Sunday. I didn’t think Freddie was going to be available for six weeks, so to have him back in three to four is great news.

“Hopefully Georgie can come back well and towards the end of the season, we can give him some game time.”

A double on the cards?

Rotherham United are going for a double this season, finding themselves in the Papa John’s Trophy final, whilst also being in a League One title race.

The Millers face League Two Sutton United at Wembley on Sunday at 3pm, with the game being broadcasted live on Sky Sports.

As for the title race, they are still yet to play the likes of Oxford United, Sunderland, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town, so a big month is ahead of the Yorkshire side.