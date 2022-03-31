Middlesbrough have four players out of contract in the summer, with Jonny Howson, Neil Taylor, Sol Bamba, and Lee Peltier’s deals expiring.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has used all four players consistently during his time in charge. Both Howson and Taylor are first-team regulars, whilst Bamba and Peltier have offered a solid back-up option in defence.

Club captain Howson has been one of Boro’s standout performers this term, yet the Teessiders are yet to tie him down to a new contract.

Having signed from Norwich City back in 2017 he has been ever-present in midfield under every manager that has taken the reins at the Riverside.

With the 33-year-old’s current deal coming to an end in June, Teesside Live journalist Craig Johns has had his say.

He states that Howson will ‘almost certainly’ be offered a new contract, but whether he signs it depends on one important factor.

“For Howson, despite turning 33, he continues to perform at an incredible level and will almost certainly get an extended deal, providing he wants one,” said Johns.

Johns also claims fellow out-of-contract Boro man Neil Taylor has something to prove in the next nine games between now and the end of the season.

Whilst Peltier and Bamba’s future at the club relies on their desire to want to continue playing, especially considering they are 35 and 37 years old respectively.

Should Middlesbrough offer Howson a new deal?

It is an absolute no brainer. The midfielder may be getting to the latter stage of his career but he showed with his Man of the Match performance against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup that he can still cut it at the highest level.

Perhaps the deal won’t be longer-term but with him starting all but one of Wilder’s games in charge it is clear to see he is an important part of his plans.

Should Howson sign a new deal?

Middlesbrough have improved significantly under Wilder and are within touching distance of the play-offs.

If Boro get promoted it means Howson will have an opportunity to play in the top flight for the first time since 2016.

If they don’t achieve promotion, they will likely be challenging again the following season.