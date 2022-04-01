Mansfield Town host Northampton Town in League Two this weekend.

Mansfield Town and Northampton Town have both emerged as strong promotion contenders this season.

The Cobblers currently sit in 3rd place of the table and will be looking to cement their place in the automatic promotion places with a win over the Stags, who currently occupy 8th.

Nigel Clough’s side sit just outside the play-off places on goal difference and go into this weekend having only tasted defeat twice in 2022, making them one of form sides in League Two.

Northampton Town meanwhile have endured some patchy form of late, having won three time and lost three in their last seven outings.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for this weekend’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Going into this one, Mansfield Town definitely have the better form. The wheels have slowly started to fall off for Northampton Town but they still have automatic promotion within their grasp, and a win this weekend would help consolidate that.

“With the two sides having been so strong this season, who might win this weekend could come down to home advantage – Mansfield have been strong at home all season and I think they might just edge this one.”

Score prediction: Mansfield Town 1-0 Northampton Town

Harry Mail

“Mansfield Town are grinding out results at the moment but will be disappointed that they didn’t pick up a win away at Hartlepool United last time out after going 2-0 up. Nigel Clough’s side have games in hand on the teams above them so are in a strong position.

“Northampton Town will be tough opponents and are currently 3rd in the League Two table right now under Jon Brady, three points above Port Vale in 4th. There isn’t much to separate these two right now.”

Prediction: Mansfield Town 1 Northampton Town 1

Callum Strike

“A game between two sides who will both think they deserve League One football next season.

“Mansfield Town are unbeaten in their last three and are playing like a side who deserve a chance of promotion.

“But, Northampton Town will not be a walk in the park by any means, with them on good form whilst sat in an automatic promotion spot.

“The Stags have the home advantage, and there’s a chance they can go level on points with the Cobblers, so I’m going for a home win.”

Prediction: Mansfield Town 2-1 Northampton Town