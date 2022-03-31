Newcastle United could sell Mansfield Town loan man Matty Longstaff on a permanent basis this summer.

Mansfield Town’s midfielder may be allowed to leave his parent club for good in the next transfer window, as per The Athletic (via Nottingham Forest News).

Longstaff, 22, was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis in the January transfer window after spending the first-half of the season with Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

His loan move to the Stags raised eyebrows in the Football League and he has since been a hit with Nigel Clough’s side.

Mansfield Town situation

Mansfield Town are currently eyeing promotion to League One and are outside the play-offs on goal difference at the moment, level on points with Newport County, Bristol Rovers and Tranmere Rovers.

Longstaff has adapted well to life down in the fourth tier and has scored three goals in seven games for the Nottinghamshire outfit.

He is due to return to Newcastle United this summer but is now facing an uncertain future with Eddie Howe’s side, despite being under contract there until June 2023.

The former England youth International has risen up through the youth ranks of the North East club and has played 20 times for their senior side, scoring three goals.

His focus right now will be on helping Mansfield Town go up but it is unclear what lies in store for him this summer.

The Stags are back in action this weekend 3rd place Northampton Town at Field Mill.