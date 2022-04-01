Hartlepool United host Salford City in League Two this weekend.

Hartlepool United sit in 12th place of the League Two table ahead of this weekend, only one place behind Salford City who have a seven-point lead over the Pools.

Gary Bowyer’s Salford City have come good in recent weeks – they go into this one unbeaten in 10 and having won their last three to give themselves a chance of a top seven finish this season.

Graeme Lee’s side may be looking ahead to next season before he considers a play-off push with his side, who’ve won just one of their last six in all competitions.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for this weekend’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Hartlepool have proved indifferent so far under Lee. He’s got the side scoring in some games but in others, they’ve struggled, and it’s left them adrift in the middle of the pack.

“Still, mid-table would be a fine achievement for Hartlepool this season, but they face a rampant Salford side this weekend who need to make up a four-point gap to Tranmere Rovers in 7th before the end of the season.

“They’ve looked unstoppable in recent weeks and I expect them to give Hartlepool a stern test on Saturday, and come away with all three points. But it won’t be easy.”

Score prediction: Hartlepool United 1-2 Salford City

Harry Mail

“Hartlepool United have nothing to play for now but showed in their last game that they are not on the beach yet after fighting back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with promotion chasing Mansfield Town.

“Salford City need a result more and still have an outside chance of making the play-offs this season under Gary Bowyer. The Ammies are unbeaten in their last 10 games and I expect them to carry on their impressive run of form.”

Prediction: Hartlepool United 1 Salford City 2

Callum Strike

“Hartlepool United have been very inconsistent in the second-half of the season, but did get a spirited draw last time out against promotion-chasing Mansfield Town from two goals behind.

“Salford City are one place above their opponents, but are the most likely out of the two to go for a play-off place. A win here could be massive, which can take them just one point behind 4th place.

“It’s the closest games in League Two this weekend position wise, and I’m saying that the points will be shared.”

Prediction: Hartlepool United 1-1 Salford City