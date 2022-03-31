Rotherham United star Chiedozie Ogbene played a total of 172 minutes while away on international duty, despite being injured just 12 days ago.

Ogbene was once again headlining for his country, scoring an acrobatic bicycle kick against the world’s number one ranked national team in Belgium:

"It's an absolute piece of MAGIC from Ogbene!" 😍✨ Chiedozie Ogbene equalises for Ireland against Belgium… what a GOAL!! 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/KBhRxF61lW — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 26, 2022

The 24-year-old also provided an assist with a perfectly weighted ball setting up Preston North End’s Alan Browne to level the game at 2-2 in the 85th minute.

He played all 90 minutes that game, and Millers’ winger also started the next as the Greens faced Lithuania, playing 82 minutes of that one in an eventual 1-0 win.

But, this has come as a surprise to Rotherham United boss Paul Warne, as Ogbene only managed 45 minutes for his side in their 3-0 loss to Shrewsbury Town due to being injured.

After watching his player on the international stage, the 48-year-old has confirmed that he isn’t happy with the Ireland national team due to the amount of minutes the 24-year-old played:

#rufc boss Paul Warne on Chieo Ogbene playing 90 minutes and 82 minutes for the Republic of Ireland: "I'm not best pleased." — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) March 30, 2022

Big blow

Should Ogbene come back unfit, it would be a big miss for the Millers, who travel to the capital this weekend as they face Sutton United in the Papa John’s Trophy final at Wembley. The African-born man could well miss out on his first Wembley experience.

With the final month of the season approaching, the club will be wanting to get all unfit players back up to speed to give as much as a helping hand possible towards their promotion push, and if Ogbene is a man who can’t regularly feature, then Rotherham United are in trouble.

The Papa John’s Trophy final gets underway at 3 pm this Sunday afternoon and is broadcasted live on Sky Sports.