Bristol Rovers host Bradford City in League Two this weekend.

Bristol Rovers welcome another one of League Two’s big-hitters this weekend, with Bradford City making the trip down to the Memorial Stadium.

Rovers boss Joey Barton played under Bradford boss Mark Hughes at QPR previously, and now the apprentice will look to get one over the master as the Gas aim to continue their climb up the League Two table.

They sit in 6th place of the table compared to the Bantams who sit in 14th, after an indifferent start to life under Hughes.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This is a huge game in League Two between two of the division’s most profound teams.

“Barton has turned his side’s season around and they now look good to claim a play-off place in League Two with seven games to go, and having won four of their last five going into this one.

“Bradford meanwhile have been shaky of late. There’s been definite signs of improvement under Hughes but inconsistencies remain, and so I can see Rovers narrowly coming out on top this weekend.”

Score prediction: Bristol Rovers 2-1 Bradford City

Harry Mail

“Bristol Rovers need a result after losing to Carlisle United last weekend and will want to ensure they don’t slip out of the play-offs. Their home form has been strong recently and they haven’t lost at the Memorial Ground in their last eight outings there.

“Bradford City have won their last two away games under Mark Hughes at Forest Green Rovers and Hartlepool United but are in for a tough test against the Pirates.”

Prediction: Bristol Rovers 2 Bradford City 1

Callum Strike

“Bristol Rovers were flying before their disappointing defeat last time out and they will be eager to get back to winning ways. The promotion race in League Two is as tight as ever, so wins on the board are now essential.

“Bradford City look a new side under Mark Hughes, but unfortunately their season looks done. They will want to end a season on a high though to set them up for next season.

“I can’t see anything other than a win for the Rovers here.”

Prediction: Bristol Rovers 3-1 Bradford City