QPR are reportedly in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, with Lincoln City’s Jordan Wright said to be on their radar.

Wright has made a good impression since deputising for Josh Griffiths in between the sticks for Lincoln City, and Football Insider has now claimed that the former Nottingham Forest man is on QPR’s transfer radar.

However, it could be worth looking at some alternatives. With that in mind, here are three other transfer options QPR should consider…

Michael Cooper – Plymouth Argyle

22-year-old Cooper has been one of League One’s standout goalkeepers this season and would be a great signing for any Championship side in the summer.

He already has a vast amount of senior experience and has plenty of time to maximise his potential and grow into a top-level ‘keeper in the future. Cooper has kept 19 clean sheets this season and could be a great signing to provide some cover and competition for QPR’s current number one Seny Dieng.

Brandon Austin – Spurs

Austin doesn’t have an awful lot of senior experience under his belt, but with his contract expiring at the end of the season he could prove to be a shrewd addition for QPR.

The 23-year-old has spent the vast majority of his career playing for Spurs’ youth sides, also picking up senior experience in loan spells with MLS outfit Orlando City and Danish side Viborg FF. Similarly to Cooper, he has a high ceiling and plenty of time to maximise his potential, and he may well be looking for more first-team football.

Jamal Blackman – Huddersfield Town

Former Chelsea youngster Blackman is by far the most experienced of the three and could be available for nothing next season.

The 28-year-old is out of contract with the Terriers and has shown he is more than capable at Championship level, so could be a good option to bring in for QPR. Across his career, Blackman has kept 15 clean sheets in 57 second-tier games, with his highlight spells coming for Wycombe Wanderers and Sheffield United.