Tottenham Hotspur have already submitted a bid of £2million for Oxford United’s Luke McNally, according to a report by Football Insider.

Oxford United could face a battle to keep hold of the defender this summer.

McNally, 22, has been in impressive form for Karl Robinson’s side in League One this season.

Football Insider claim Spurs are keen and are stepping up their interest ahead of the next transfer window.

Key man for Oxford United

Oxford United swooped to sign the centre-back in January 2021 on a three-and-a-half year deal and he has quickly established himself as one of their most prized assets.

McNally has made 28 appearances for the U’s in all competitions to date and has chipped in with four goals and two assists from the back.

He started his career in his native Ireland and had spells at Enfield Celtic, Drogheda United and St Patrick’s Athletic before moving over to England last year.

A move to Spurs would be a big step up for him ahead of next term and would raise some eyebrows. His chances of nailing down a regular spot in their starting XI would be very slim due to the abundance of options they already have in their defensive department.

However, the Premier League side could see him as useful competition and depth in the long term.

Oxford United are currently sat in the play-offs in the third tier and are eyeing promotion to the Championship under Robinson. They are back in action this weekend against Plymouth Argyle away.