Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee has admitted some contract talks have “dragged on” longer than he would have liked.

Barring the extraordinary, Hartlepool United will be playing League Two football again next season.

The Pools sit in a strong 12th place in their first campaign back in the Football League after last year’s promotion and with a play-off charge unlikely and relegation nigh on impossible, plans are being put in place for next season.

One key area to address is contracts, with a number of key players such as Luke Molyneux, Ben Killip, Timi Odusina and David Ferguson closing in on the end of their deals. Now, Pools boss Lee has provided an update on talks.

As quoted by The Northern Echo, Lee admitted that some talks have “dragged on” longer than he would have hoped, but insisted that he hopes progress has been made after some recent talks.

“Hopefully there might be a couple,” he responded when asked if any progress had been made.

“There is one or two we’ve had chats with today and then I’ll be assessing.

“Like I said, we’ve got a squad of players here at the moment and I need to start going through. There was four or five that I wanted to do early which has dragged on a lot longer than what I would have liked and there is a few more I want to speak to as well.”

Building for the future

Lee will be hoping this season’s exploits to date can help build a solid foundation to move forward on, and keeping some of the current out of contract players will be important in helping push on.

The likes of Molyneux and Ferguson have been standout players this campaign and it would be hoped that they can stay on. But, with talks rumbling on and the summer window approaching, it will be hoped that they can reach resolutions sooner rather than later.

In the short-term, Hartlepool United will have their eyes on their upcoming clash against Salford City as they bid to end the season in strong fashion.