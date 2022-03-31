Manchester Evening News reporter John McDougall has suggested that Manchester City loanee James Trafford could return to the League One club this summer.

Trafford, 19, joined Bolton Wanderers on loan earlier in the season and has since become Ian Evatt’s no.1 choice between the sticks.

The youngster has also worked his way into the England U20 set-up following a string of impressive performances for Bolton in League One, who currently sit in 11th place of the table.

With Trafford’s loan set to expire in the summer, the youngster has previously suggested that he wouldn’t be keen on returning to City to play for their U23 side, and that he instead wants to challenge Ederson for the no.1 spot under Pep Guardiola.

Trafford also hinted at a return to Bolton Wanderers on loan.

And now, having his say on what the summer might hold for Trafford, Manchester Evening News reporter McDougall wrote:

“There is intense competition at the Etihad Stadium for the number one jersey.

“Evatt too has been happy with Trafford’s progress and has raised the prospect of having the City loanee back in some capacity next season, which bodes well for the potential of the goalkeeper perhaps being a Bolton player in the 2022/23 season too, should there not be an avenue to the first team at City.”