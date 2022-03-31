NottinghamshireLive reporter Sarah Clapson says that the upcoming game v Blackpool ‘comes a little bit too soon’ for striker Lewis Grabban.

Grabban, 34, has missed almost two months of action with an ankle injury. The striker has scored 12 goals in 27 league outings for Nottingham Forest this season and his absence has been a huge blow for Steve Cooper – but his return will prove to be a huge boost.

Several updates have been shared on Grabban who is seemingly nearing his return to action.

But in a recent Q&A, NottinghamshireLive reporter Clapson suggested that this weekend’s game v Blackpool will come too early for Grabban, writing:

“Grabban is the closest. It was hoped he’d be back soon after the international break, although it may be that Blackpool comes a little bit too soon.

“We’ll get an update from the manager later this week, in his pre-match press conference. But the last we heard was that Grabban was on track, with early April the kind of time frame for a return.”