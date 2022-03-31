Sunderland plan to sign young winger Michael Spellman in the summer transfer window, U23s coach Michael Proctor has said.

It emerged earlier this month that Chester-le-Street United winger Spellman was among the trialists Sunderland had been taking a look at in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old has remained with the club since and now, U23s coach Proctor has revealed the club’s stance regarding a potential deal.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, Proctor stated that while they can’t bring him in straight away because he’s registered elsewhere, Spellman is a player that the Black Cats “like” and will probably “revisit” in the summer. He added that the winger can remain with the club on a non-contract basis for the rest of the season before assessing a possible move.

“He’s a player that we like,” the Sunderland coach said on the matter.

“Because he has been registered with another club, it’s not something we can do straightaway – it’s probably one that we will revisit in the summer. He can stay with us on a non-contract basis until the end of the season, and then we can look at things then.”

Catching the eye

In four Premier League 2 games, it seems as though Spellman has certainly made a good impression on Sunderland’s youth coaches.

His trial comes after netting 14 goals in 16 games for Chester-le-Street United, who sit in 1st place in the Wearside League First Division table, four points clear of Darlington Town.

One for the future

Sunderland have seen a whole host of top young talents come through their ranks in recent years, with some becoming first-team regulars while others haved moved on elsewhere.

Youngsters Dan Neil, Elliot Embleton and Anthony Patterson have all been in and around the first-team picture at the Stadium of Light this season after proving their mettle in the Black Cats’ highly-regarded youth academy.