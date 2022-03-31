Sunderland plan to sign winger Michael Spellman in the summer
Sunderland plan to sign young winger Michael Spellman in the summer transfer window, U23s coach Michael Proctor has said.
It emerged earlier this month that Chester-le-Street United winger Spellman was among the trialists Sunderland had been taking a look at in recent weeks.
The 19-year-old has remained with the club since and now, U23s coach Proctor has revealed the club’s stance regarding a potential deal.
As quoted by Chronicle Live, Proctor stated that while they can’t bring him in straight away because he’s registered elsewhere, Spellman is a player that the Black Cats “like” and will probably “revisit” in the summer. He added that the winger can remain with the club on a non-contract basis for the rest of the season before assessing a possible move.
“He’s a player that we like,” the Sunderland coach said on the matter.
“Because he has been registered with another club, it’s not something we can do straightaway – it’s probably one that we will revisit in the summer. He can stay with us on a non-contract basis until the end of the season, and then we can look at things then.”
Catching the eye
In four Premier League 2 games, it seems as though Spellman has certainly made a good impression on Sunderland’s youth coaches.
His trial comes after netting 14 goals in 16 games for Chester-le-Street United, who sit in 1st place in the Wearside League First Division table, four points clear of Darlington Town.
One for the future
Sunderland have seen a whole host of top young talents come through their ranks in recent years, with some becoming first-team regulars while others haved moved on elsewhere.
Youngsters Dan Neil, Elliot Embleton and Anthony Patterson have all been in and around the first-team picture at the Stadium of Light this season after proving their mettle in the Black Cats’ highly-regarded youth academy.