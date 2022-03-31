Bolton Wanderers could yet re-sign Marlon Fossey from Fulham this summer, says Manchester Evening News reporter John McDougall.

Fossey, 23, joined Bolton Wanderers on loan from Fulham in January. The right wing-back would go on to score once and assist five in his 15 League One outings for the club, helping them rise up the table after a shaky first half of the season.

But the Fulham man has since been ruled out with a muscle injury, and it’s not yet known whether he’ll feature for Bolton again this season.

In a recent report though, Manchester Evening News reporter McDougall has offered his thoughts on the possibility of Fulham allowing Fossey to return to Bolton in the summer.

Fossey will have a year left on his contract come the summer. Bolton boss Ian Evatt is keen on the return and Fossey has also suggested that he’d like to make a return – here’s what McDougall had to say on the matter:

“Fossey has another year left on his deal with the Cottagers and could be in demand this summer following his eye catching spell on loan, should there not be a path to the first team at Fulham who are destined to return to the Premier League.

“Though it is out of Wanderers’ hands to an extent with the player being under contract for another year and the Cottagers being within their rights to accept what they deem Fossey to be worth, hopefully the time on loan the defender has already spent at Wanderers bodes well for the future when decisions are taken.”