NottinghamshireLive reporter Sarah Clapson believes that Nottingham Forest will ‘explore’ the possibility of getting some of their loan players back this summer.

Nottingham Forest have shot up the table under Steve Cooper this season. The Reds sit in 9th place of the table but have games in hand on those above them, with a play-off finish now looking very realistic.

But the summer time will present some new challenges for Cooper and Forest – he has several players who look set to move on should they not achieve promotion to the Premier League, and he also has several players set to return to their parent clubs.

All of Djed Spence, James Garner, Philip Zinckernagel and Keinan Davis are currently on loan at Forest and set to return to their parent clubs in the summer.

But writing in a recent Q&A, NottinghamshireLive’s reporter Clapson wrote of the possibility of getting those players back:

“It’s going to be a big summer whatever happens. And a summer of change.

“Forest are likely to explore getting at least some of the loanees back. And, for some, they will have a decent chance.”