Bournemouth and Lyon target Han-Noah Massengo’s talks over a new deal with Bristol City are ongoing, Robins boss Nigel Pearson has said.

During the January transfer window, it was reported that Bristol City had offered a new deal to the French talent amid interest from German outfit Freiburg.

However, the rumours of a move away failed to materialise and as of yet, Massengo has not penned a new deal at Ashton Gate.

Further interest has emerged from fellow Championship side Bournemouth and French giants Lyon and now, Bristol City boss Pearson has moved to provide an update on the negotiations with Massengo.

As quoted by Bristol Live, the Robins boss stated that talks remain ongoing over a new deal, confirming his desire to keep the midfielder but admitting he doesn’t know what will happen in the summer transfer window. Here’s what he had to say:

“We’re still trying to negotiate a new deal with him but outside of that, I don’t think you can read into that or not.

“I’ve already said that what’s important is that we don’t allow players to run the clock down and that’s my view.

“Whether that’s shared by the club, and to my knowledge it is, I think with Han-Noah being involved in a shoot like that confirms what we all think and that is, we would like him to stay here longer but I don’t have a crystal ball.

“I can’t tell you how that’s going to go in the summer but I’m just very realistic about these type of things.”

Ready for a step up?

Massengo was an eye-catching addition for Bristol City in August 2019 and at just 20, he still has heaps of time to develop further and to maximise his potential.

However, now in his third season with at Ashton Gate, the midfielder may well have his eye on pastures new as he nears the final 12 months of his contract. It’s clear to see that the Frenchman has the potential to play at a far higher level but there are still areas he can improve.

If Bristol City move him on this summer, it could give them the funds to bolster the squad elsewhere as Pearson looks to improve on this season.