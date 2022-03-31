Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart says they will have contract talks with Michael Smith in April.

Rotherham United are hoping to keep hold of the striker this summer.

Smith, 30, is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent.

The Yorkshire Post claim he is “likely” to attract interest from elsewhere.

Rotherham United’s chairman Stewart has said, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post:

“I have always been a fan of Smithy and we will have those negotiations in April and hopefully he will be staying with us for some while yet.”

Rotherham United face battle

Smith has been a great servant to the Yorkshire club since joining the club back in 2018. He has made 201 appearances for them in all competitions and has chipped in with 57 goals and 21 assists.

His 21 goals in this campaign have fired the Millers to top of the League One table and they are currently a point above 2nd place Wigan Athletic and four points above 3rd place MK Dons with seven matches left to play.

Paul Warne’s side are back in action this weekend and take on Sutton United in the Papa John’s Trophy final at Wembley.

Smith will be hoping he can fire Rotherham United to both league and cup glory but his long-term future at the AESSEAL New York Stadium continues to hang in the balance.

Prior to his move there, he had previously had spells at Darlington, Charlton Athletic, Swindon Town, Portsmouth and Bury.

He has found a home with the Millers though and they are desperate to keep hold of him for longer, with negotiations planned next month.