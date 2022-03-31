Nottingham Forest have sold out their allocation at Luton Town next month, as announced by their official club website.

Nottingham Forest make the trip to Kenilworth Road on 15th April and will be backed by 1,032 supporters.

The Hatters have one of the smallest away ends in the Championship at their traditional ground.

Steve Cooper’s side are in the hunt for promotion to the Premier League and have the backing of their supporters.

The Reds have also sold all their tickets for their trip to Bloomfield Road this weekend to take on Blackpool, with a bumper 3,133 going to that one.

Exciting times for Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are currently 9th in the league table and are three points off the play-offs with 10 games left to play.

They have games in hand on teams above them and would actually rise into the top six if they were able to win them all.

The Reds are on a roll in the league at the moment and are unbeaten in their last seven outings, with their last defeat coming away at Cardiff City on 30th January.

Cooper’s men were knocked out of the FA Cup by Liverpool despite a spirited performance in their last match before the break and will be itching to get back to the action on Saturday against the Seasiders.

They then have back-to-back home games against Birmingham City and Coventry City before making the trip down to Luton Town.

Nathan Jones’ side are also going for promotion and take on Millwall this weekend.