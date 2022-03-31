QPR are keen on Lincoln City goalkeeper Jordan Wright, according to a report by Football Insider.

QPR are in the hunt for reinforcements to their goalkeeping department this summer.

Wright, 23, has caught the eye playing between the sticks for the Imps over recent weeks.

Football Insider claim QPR are among several Championship clubs interested in the League One stopper.

QPR potential summer addition

QPR are currently eyeing promotion to the Premier League but that isn’t stopping them from keeping one eye on their summer recruitment.

Wright signed for Lincoln City in the January transfer window on an 18-month deal and has been enjoying plenty of game time with Michael Appleton’s side since then.

He rose up through the academy at Nottingham Forest and despite being a regular for the Reds at various youth levels, he never made a senior appearance for the Championship outfit before they let him leave on a permanent basis earlier this year.

Nevertheless, he did gain plenty of first-team experience out on loan at Alfreton Town, Alloa Athletic and Hereford over recent seasons.

QPR could see him as a decent long-term addition and their current goalkeeping options are Seny Dieng, David Marshall and Jordan Archer, whilst they were forced to delve into the free agent market earlier this month to sign former Sheffield Wednesday ‘keeper Kieren Westwood.

The Hoops are back in action after the international break this weekend against rivals Fulham as they look to bounce back from their 3-1 home loss to Peterborough United last time out.