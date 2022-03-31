AFC Wimbledon’s new boss Mark Bowen wanted the Charlton Athletic job earlier this season, reports Richard Cawley.

AFC Wimbledon have turned to the former Reading man as their replacement for Mark Robinson on a deal until the end of the campaign.

Bowen, 58, has returned to management having been out of the dugout since August 2020.

He was keen on the Charlton Athletic vacancy when Nigel Adkins left in October, with South London Press editor Cawley tweeting (see below):

Mark Bowen was keen on #cafc job following Nigel Adkins' departure. Will now face his old club in his first home game in charge of #afcw next week. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) March 30, 2022

Charlton Athletic opted against external appointment

Charlton Athletic made a poor start to this season and recruitment last summer was slow which ultimately cost Adkins his job.

Johnnie Jackson came in as interim manager and helped the team turn their campaign around. The club’s owner, Thomas Sandgaard, ultimately ended up giving him the full-time job despite external interest in the position.

The Addicks are comfortably sat in mid-table now in 14th place and will be keeping one eye on next term.

AFC Wimbledon, on the other hand, are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the League One table and have brought in Bowen in a last-gasp attempt to try and survive.

The Welshman has worked under Mark Hughes at Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Fulham, Manchester City, QPR and Southampton in the past and takes over a Dons side who are 21st in the league, one point from safety with seven matches left to play.

First up for him is a trip to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, followed by a home clash against Charlton Athletic next Tuesday.