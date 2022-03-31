Sunderland will not be signing Stockport County defender Scott Holding and he has returned to his parent club, as detailed in a report by the Chronicle Live.

Sunderland have recently had the youngster on trial but he will not be signing for the League One side.

Holding, 18, played for the Black Cats’ U23s last month in a fixture against West Brom.

The North East club also took a look at Liverpool full-back Sean Wilson but he has also gone back to Anfield.

Sunderland keeping one eye on the future

The Chronicle Live’s report claims Sunderland will be signing trialist winger Michael Spellman at the end of the season as they look to strengthen their development squad ahead of the next campaign.

Holding won’t be making a permanent move and he rejoins a Stockport County side who are eyeing promotion to the Football League right now.

He was on the books of the academy at Manchester United before switching to Edgeley Park.

The teenager has since risen up through the ranks of the Hatters and has been a regular for them at various youth levels.

Holding is actually the captain of their academy side and had a loan spell away in non-league at Ashton United late last year to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Stockport County handed him his first professional contract earlier this season and he has played once for their senior side since then.

Sunderland have taken a look but won’t be handing him a deal.