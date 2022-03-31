Oxford United have their sights set on Championship promotion through the play-offs, and could well be in for a big summer window.

The U’s find themselves in 5th place of the League One table with them on incredible form recently – just one loss in their previous seven league outings.

Karl Robinson’s side have threatened promotion a few times now in the third tier, losing out in the play-offs in the previous two seasons.

They now look as strong as ever and could may well see themselves in the second tier of English football next season.

With that in mind, here are the latest Oxford United transfer rumours from January onwards ahead of the summer transfer window…

Along with Bolton Wanderers and Shrewsbury Town, the U’s were showing interest in Coventry City midfielder Jordan Shipley during the winter window. The 24-year-old midfielder has only managed 10 appearances for the Sky Blues this season and looks very much out of favour in Mark Robins’ side.

Also in January, the Yellows were said to have agreed a loan deal for Wolves defender Christian Marques, but the signing never went through. He remained at Molinuex and nothing has resurfaced with this one yet.

As for outs, star man Cameron Brannagan understandably was and still is a wanted-man. Blackpool were the club who had their sights set on the former Liverpool man, but had their third bid rejected on deadline day. The midfielder has netted 13 goals this season – it will surely be difficult for Oxford United to hold onto their hitman.