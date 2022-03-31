Bolton Wanderers look set for another year in League One following their promotion from League Two last season, with a big summer window potentially in the making.

Ian Evatt’s side find themselves in 11th place in the third tier – play-offs aren’t completely out of the question, although it seems very unlikely.

They sit 11 points behind Sheffield Wednesday in 6th, who occupy the last play-off spot in the division.

Fans may argue that the Whites might have a good enough team to challenge for Championship promotion, but to do so, they will need a busy transfer window in the summer.

With that said, here is every Bolton Wanderers transfer rumour from January onwards as we edge closer to the summer…

Fulham loanee Marlon Fossey has enjoyed a successful spell at the University of Bolton Stadium since signing in January, making 15 appearances and assisting on five occasions from right-back, but can they sign him on for next season? Evatt revealed last week that he is ‘confident’ of striking a deal for the American, and what an addition he would be if he was to arrive in the summer.

There hasn’t been much else to report on following the end of the January transfer window, but during it, the Wanderers were showing interest in Coventry City midfielder Jordan Shipley, as well as Oxford United and Shrewsbury Town. The 24-year-old has been limited to just 10 appearances this season and a summer transfer away from the Sky Blues would not be surprising.

As for outs, Bolton Wanderers may have a nervy window. Premier League bound Fulham have recently been showing interest in winger Dapo Afolayan, who has been a stand out star for the Trotters this term, returning 11 goals and three assists from out wide.