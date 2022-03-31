Rotherham United will be backed by just short of 13,000 fans as they head to Wembley in the Papa John’s Trophy final on Sunday to play Sutton United, Paul Davis has revealed.

The Millers make the trip to the capital this weekend in what is their first final in the competition since it has been rebranded.

The official number of supporters from the Yorkshire club making the journey was at 12,299 as of yesterday (30/03/2022):

#rufc Wembley ticket sales 12,299. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) March 30, 2022

It’s not the largest of attendances to say it’s being played at Wembley Stadium, but Rotherham United haven’t been known as a team who take big followings – some fans may have thought less tickets would be sold with it being a less important trophy.

The fact that Paul Warne’s side have Championship promotion to fight for with some big away games coming up may have played a factor in the ticket sales, though.

Going for the double

Rotherham United see themselves top of the League One table and they could well be in for a double-trophy winning season. But, with Wigan Athletic one point behind them and holding two games in hand, they surely look the favourites.

MK Dons also sit just four points behind the Millers in 3rd, so it isn’t done just yet.

As for the final on Sunday, Warne has confirmed that he will be going for a strong side to try and bring the title back to South Yorkshire – something they haven’t routinely done in the competition so far.

The Papa John’s Trophy final is set to get underway at 3pm UK time on Sunday afternoon, with it being broadcasted live on Sky Sports.

Upon the confirmation of the Millers’ ticket sales, here’s what some had to say on Twitter:

More than I expected tbf, given we’re there all the time, it’s the Papa John’s and everyone is skint — The_RUFC (@The_RUFC) March 30, 2022

The competition has been ruined by the u21 teams 12,000 is decent considering the cost of everything. — Dave Harrison (@DavidHa99965109) March 30, 2022

Great following 👏 — Neil Oakley#rufc (@NeilOakley16) March 30, 2022