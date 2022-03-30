Fulham manager Marco Silva has won Liga Portugal’s “Talent that Marks the World” award for February, it has been confirmed.

Silva, 44, was named as Fulham boss in July of last year, tasked with taking the Cottagers back to the Premier League.

And, the Portuguese boss looks on course to do just that, with Fulham sitting eight points clear of the top of the Championship table with nine games remaining. A strong February helped Silva and Fulham strengthen their grip on the title, winning four out of five league games, with their only defeat coming to a Huddersfield Town side who were flying at the time.

Now, Silva has earned recognition for his achievements in February.

As confirmed on Liga Portugal’s official site, the Fulham boss has been named as February’s winner of the “Talent that Marks the World” award – an accolade given out on a monthly basis recognising the achievements of Portuguese players and coaches.

Upon being rewarded for his efforts, Silva moved to insist that individual awards come as a result of great teamwork, expressing his pride after being named as February’s winner. He said:

“First of all, I would like to thank those who voted for me, especially because it is always important to receive these types of awards.

“For us coaches and players, the main goal will always be to achieve collective success, so all the prizes we win throughout the season will only really matter if we achieve that common goal. This is what truly matters, and every individual award will always be a consequence of good teamwork.

“I can only be grateful and say that I am truly proud, especially for being given this prize by individuals who know football well, who have dedicated their lives to football and know how difficult it is to succeed at this level. I’d also like to thank Liga Portugal, who have been very attentive to everything that’s going on, not only in Portuguese football, but also in regard to all the players and coaches who are working abroad, so naturally, I’d like to thank them.”

The hard work continues…

After earning Liga Portugal’s accolade, Silva’s full focus will be switching back to Championship action with the international break drawing to a close.

Fulham face play-off hopefuls QPR on Saturday afternoon in their return to action and could move as many as 11 points clear of Bournemouth and 17 clear of 3rd, putting them on the brink of confirming their promotion back to the Premier League.

For Silva, the goal would have always been taking Fulham back to the top-flight, but the Championship is rarely predictable. His Fulham side have been nothing short of brilliant this season and they will be determined to see out this season in impressive fashion.