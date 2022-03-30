Wigan Athletic will be determined to see out this season in strong fashion as they bid to make a return to Championship football.

As it stands, Leam Richardson’s Latics occupy 2nd place in League One but are leading contenders to return to the Championship as title winners. Rotherham United’s shaky form leaves Wigan Athletic only one point away from the top with two games in hand.

If they make an expected return to the Championship, it could be another busy summer for Richardson and co.

However, their clever recruitment last summer has seen them build a squad of players with decent Championship experience and players who have shown they are capable of the step up. So, with that in mind, how could Wigan Athletic line up next season?

One new signing that could come through the doors is young striker Josh Stones.

The 18-year-old is highly sought after and Wigan Athletic are said to be leading contenders for his signature ahead of the likes of Rangers, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland, so Richardson could end up bringing him into the side. That being said, given the Guiseley youngster’s age and limited senior experience, the Latics may want to bring him into the first-team fold gradually rather than bringing him straight in.

One key player who may end up heading for the exit door is forward Callum Lang. The attacker has been in fine form this season and was linked with a winter move away from Wigan Athletic, with West Brom said to be keen at the time.

Not only that, but James McClean is closing in on the end of his contract too. The Irishman has managed eight goals and six assists this season, operating anywhere on the left-hand side for Richardson. However, it is said that the deal includes a 12-month extension option, though that is yet to be taken up.