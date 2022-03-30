Sunderland appointed Alex Neil in the first couple weeks of February, losing just one of his eight games in charge of his new club.

Sunderland are well in a play-off battle as we enter the final month of the League One season, with them sitting in 7th place, just two points behind Sheffield Wednesday occupying the last top-six spot.

Unbeaten in six games, the Black Cats look to be back on track after a disappointing previous couple of months with Lee Johnson in charge.

There hasn’t been too much going wrong for Neil’s side, but the new boss was speaking to the Sunderland media team about his time at the club so far, and described the ‘most frustrating’ part of his adventure so far in the north-east:

“I think probably the most frustrating part has been the Lincoln and Charlton game, where I think we performed really, really well and we’ve not scored, which we should’ve because we had more than good enough opportunities to do so.

“And, some of the performances at home haven’t been as good as I would’ve hoped, so that’s something we certainly need to improve on.”

Since Neil arrived, Sunderland have won two, drawn one and lost one at home, so their form at the Stadium of Light definitely looks on the up, and with another home game against Gillingham coming up, they will surely fancy themselves in that one.

Another play-off run for Sunderland?

Fans will be disappointed with their recent fortunes in League One through recent seasons, finishing in a play-off place every season bar one since getting relegated from the Championship in 2018.

And now, they could well be in for another chance of a Wembley visit, but there’s still a lot more to do for the rest of the season in order to confirm it.

The Blackcats still have the likes of Oxford United, Rotherham United and Plymouth Argyle to play – three top high-flying sides in League One, so it won’t be easy.

As said above, Neil’s side welcome Gillingham to the Stadium of Light in their next game on Saturday afternoon – a big game, like the rest of the remaining games.