Sunderland manager Alex Neil says he was shocked to hear about Jermain Defoe’s wish to retire earlier this month.

Defoe, 39, returned to Sunderland earlier in the year after leaving Rangers.

The former Black Cats favourite returned to the club and fans were elated to see him back on Wearside.

But after just a few weeks, reports would surface that Defoe was set to retire with immediate effect, which he confirmed soon after on social media.

And speaking to the club ahead of this weekend’s League One clash v Gillingham, Neil had this to say on Defoe:

“I think it’s difficult, particularly with someone like Jermain, with the career that he’s had and what he’s done. You know as a player, when you feel as if it’s time. Unfortunately for Jermain, he got to that point.”

The news of Defoe’s decision to retire was met with widespread shock in the footballing community and of course among Sunderland supporters.

His return to the club was hailed as a masterstroke. In seven League One outings though he failed to make an impression.

Nevertheless, fans expected him to see out this season at least.

“I’ll be honest with you, it was a bit of a surprise, it was a bit of a shock,” Neil continued.

“There wasn’t a lot of conversations prior to it – he trained that day, he trained well, he was fine.

“And then the next minute we got word that he just felt as if he wanted to call it a day. I have spoken to him since, but at the time I think it was a bit of a shock for everybody.”

Neil now has just one recognised striker in his first-team in Ross Stewart – the leading scorer in league One with 22 goals so far this season.

We move on…

As much of a blow as Defoe’s retirement is, Sunderland must move on hastily ahead of the final games of the season.

They have just seven League One fixtures left until the end of the campaign, and 21 points left to play for with a two-point gap to make up to Sheffield Wednesday in 6th.

Fans and Neil will be praying that Stewart doesn’t pick up an injury over the coming weeks. He’s been a crucial player for the Black Cats all season and now with Defoe out of the picture, Stewart takes on even more responsibility.

Sunderland face Gillingham at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.