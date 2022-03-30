Coventry City could end up seeing some of their key first-team head for pastures new in the summer transfer window.

The 2021/22 season has been one for everyone at Coventry City to be proud of, and it may not be done just yet.

With eight games remaining, Mark Robins’ side sit in 11th, six points away from the play-offs, so a strong finish to the season could see them sneak into the top six if the sides above them slip up here and there.

However, another season of Championship football looks most likely, and Robins and co are already putting summer recruitment plans in place ahead of the transfer window. But what could Coventry City’s starting XI look like next season?

Despite signing a new deal, star midfielder Gustavo Hamer could yet depart the Coventry Building Society Stadium.

It has been said that the Brazilian may yet be sold in the summer if any of the interested clubs can conjure up enough money for the player, who has been linked with the likes of Celtic and Rangers.

Another player who Coventry City fans could end up seeing the back of is key defender Kyle McFadzean. The 35-year-old has been fantastic this season but uncertainty still surrounds his future as the end of his contract comes closer. The centre-back’s deal is up at the end of the season and has said he plans on waiting it out before seeing what happens at the end of the campaign.

However, one player who may well end up coming in is Jake Clarke-Salter. The Chelsea loanee has been a huge hit since arriving from Stamford Bridge on a temporary basis and it was said earlier this month that the Sky Blues had offered him a deal with the club, but it remains to be seen if that comes to fruition ahead of next season.