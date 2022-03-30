Sunderland manager Alex Neil says that Nathan Broadhead and Alex Pritchard are both nearing their returns to fitness ahead of the League One run-in.

Neil has been in charge of Sunderland for two months now. The Scot has overcome a shaky start and sees his side sitting in 7th place of the League One table, after a run of six games without defeat.

His side return to action at home to Gillingham this weekend and speaking to the club earlier today, Neil had this to say on Broadhead and Pritchard:

“I think for both really I was more concerned that it was going to be more of a long-term issue. I think both have recovered quicker than anticipated, which is great, and both have been back on the grass this week.

“Whether they’ll be back for the weekend or not, I’m not suite sure. But certainly not far away.”

Broadhead has featured just once since December owing to a hamstring injury – the man on loan from Everton was coming into form up until his injury, having netted five times in his 13 League One appearances for the club so far this season.

Pritchard meanwhile has been sidelined with an ankle injury for the past three outings, though he too has been a key player for the Black Cats this season.

The weeks ahead…

Sunderland face Gillingham on Saturday, with only six League One games left to play after that.

They have some winnable fixtures to play against the likes of Shrewsbury Town, Cambridge United and Morecambe but then some difficult ones against Oxford United, Plymouth Argyle and Rotherham United.

Whether or not Sunderland will secure a play-off place this season remains to be seen. Given recent form though, fans will be optimistic that Neil and his players can achieve that, and with Pritchard and Broadhead looking likely to return before the end of the campaign it’ll really boost Sunderland’s promotion credentials.

The game v Gillingham on Saturday kicks off at 3pm.