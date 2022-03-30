Hartlepool United chairman says he got a ‘bit of stick’ for letting Zaine Francis-Angol join Stockport County
Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh says he got a “bit of stick” for letting Zaine Francis-Angol join Stockport County.
Hartlepool United let the defender head out the exit door last week to join Stockport County.
Francis-Angol, 28, was given the green light to move to the North West club on a loan deal until the end of the season.
He has reunited with former Pools’ boss Dave Challinor at Edgeley Park, having also previously played for him at AFC Fylde in the past.
The left-back made his debut for the Hatters last night against Crewe Alexandra in the Cheshire senior club.
Singh has opened up about the full-back exit from the Suits Direct Stadium last week and has said in his pre-Mansfield Town programme notes, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail:
“I know as usual, the keyboard warriors got busy on Thursday and gave me a bit of stick for allowing Zaine to go to Stockport. For those people I would like to point out a couple of facts.
“When Stockport enquired about Zaine early last week, we put a deal forward that I knew full well wouldn’t be acceptable to them and it was more of a deterrent to stop Zaine going to Stockport.
“I then got a phone call Thursday morning that Zaine had been in to see the manager and Lee Rust and was nearly in tears and worried about his future ahead of next season. As we all know, it is difficult to find a club in the summer when there are hundreds of players out of contract.”
He added: “You are in a better position if you can find a club early and try to impress, trying to win a contract. It was only fair to let him go there and play games. That was the reason that deal was rushed through last Thursday because we don’t want to be seen as a club that doesn’t look after their players.”
Hartlepool United career over?
Singh’s comments seem to suggest that Francis-Angol has been allowed to leave to help him find a new club this summer.
His contract expires at the end of June and he is currently due to become a free agent. He joined Hartlepool United in April 2021 and helped them win promotion to League Two last term.
The former Motherwell and Boreham Wood man has since made 22 appearances in all competitions in this campaign before his departure.
His loan move to Stockport County gives him an opportunity to show them what he can do as they eye a promotion to the Football League. If they decide not to offer him a deal, Francis-Angol will have still put himself in the shop window ahead of the summer.