Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh says he got a “bit of stick” for letting Zaine Francis-Angol join Stockport County.

Hartlepool United let the defender head out the exit door last week to join Stockport County.

Francis-Angol, 28, was given the green light to move to the North West club on a loan deal until the end of the season.

He has reunited with former Pools’ boss Dave Challinor at Edgeley Park, having also previously played for him at AFC Fylde in the past.

The left-back made his debut for the Hatters last night against Crewe Alexandra in the Cheshire senior club.

Singh has opened up about the full-back exit from the Suits Direct Stadium last week and has said in his pre-Mansfield Town programme notes, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail: