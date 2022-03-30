Hull City have been linked with a move for Fenerbahce midfielder Miha Zajc ahead of the summer transfer window.

Reports emerged from Turkish news outlet Fotomac earlier this week stating Hull City have maintained their interest in the 27-year-old after their winter pursuit of him failed.

The Tigers were said keen on the Slovenian international back in January, but he ended up remaining in Turkey with Fenerbahce.

Since then, Zajc has remained a key part of the Super Lig giants’ midfield and has hit some goalscoring form. The midfielder has netted three goals in 2022, taking him to six goals across all competitions for the campaign. Overall, the former Genoa loan man has played 33 times this season, playing a part in the vast majority of Fenerbahce’s league games.

A new era

After Acun Ilicali’s takeover of Hull City, a new era is underway at the MKM Stadium, and his links with Turkey may well see some players come over to the Championship from his native country.

The winter signing of Fenerbahce striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh may well prove to be the first of many players from the Super Lig to come over to Humberside.

Zajc would certainly be an intriguing addition. He has played in Slovenia, Italy and Turkey during his club career so far, mainly operating as a central midfielder but also in a slightly more advanced role as an attacking midfielder. The Sempeter pri Gorici-born ace is a 32-time Slovenia international too, netting seven goals and laying on four assists for his country.

To take a look at some of Zajc’s highlights, watch the video below.