Portsmouth look set for yet another season in League One, with Danny Cowley’s side sitting in 10th place of the third tier.

Play-offs aren’t completely out of the question, but with Pompey nine points behind a top-six spot, it looks more unlikely as the weeks go on.

Many fans of the south coast club will feel that they deserve Championship football with the calibre of squads they’ve had over recent years, but they have never really got into a rhythm in the third tier to be in a shout of a promotion season.

Unless they pull off a miracle, it’s almost certain they will be in the third tier next season, and a big summer transfer window will be needed in order to finally challenge for promotion.

With that said, we look at every Portsmouth transfer rumour following the end of the January transfer window until now ahead of the summer…

News broke earlier this week that Pompey are admirers of Northampton Town man Ali Koiki, with Cowley reportedly was in attendance at the Cobblers’ game against Hartlepool United on a ‘scouting mission’. The 22-year-old has been a target of Sunderland’s since January, where they failed to agree any sort of deal.

This week, it was reported by The News that Portsmouth are ready to reignite their interest in Rotherham United midfielder Jamie Lindsay after failing in a late January transfer window bid. The 26-year-old has struggled for regular game time this season and is set to see his deal expire at the end of the season.

Lastly on the ins front, earlier on this month, Pompey were said to be chasing a permanent move for Leicester City loan striker Georgie Hirst. The 23-year-old has netted eight goals in 32 games, with a lot of them appearances from the bench.

As for outs, there’s not been much to report.

But, it was reported by The News that 35-year-old midfielder Shaun Williams is set to leave upon the expiry of his contract at the end of this season, whilst the club are unlikely to trigger Louis Thompson’s contract extension clause.