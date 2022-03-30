Middlesbrough defender Paddy McNair was called up for the Northern Ireland squad in the international break despite a recent foot injury.

Middlesbrough allowed McNair to join up with his country’s national side for their friendlies against Luxembourg and Hungary.

But in the lead up to the games it was difficult to say whether he would feature given the injury he sustained in Boro’s last game before the break.

Their FA Cup quarter final clash with Chelsea may have ended in a 2-0 defeat, but perhaps more worrying was the fact that both Dael Fry and Paddy McNair went off injured before the hour mark.

Northern Ireland called up McNair despite having limped off early in the second-half against the European champions just days earlier.

He was ruled out of the Green and White Army’s first game against Luxembourg after being assessed, yet he returned to action against Hungary yesterday evening.

The versatile defender, who has played as a centre-back on the left of a back three for Boro, lined up for Northern Ireland as a right wing-back against Hungary, playing the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat.

This is good news for Chris Wilder, who will have been glad to see McNair had recovered enough to play for his country. The 26-year-old will likely be back in contention when Middlesbrough take on Peterborough United at the weekend in the Championship.

How did Middlesbrough’s other players get on during the international break?

Elsewhere on international duty, Folarin Balogun netted twice in England U21’s victory over Albania, making it five goals in his last five games for club and country.

Andraz Sporar was an unused substitute in Slovenia’s stalemate with Qatar, whilst young defender Nathan Wood started in England U20’s 3-1 win over Germany.