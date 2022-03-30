Hull City manager Shota Arveladze says that ‘every is fit apart from Randell Williams’ ahead of his side’s Championship clash v Huddersfield Town on Friday.

Hull City return to Championship action against promotion chasers Huddersfield Town on Friday night.

The Tigers sit in 20th place of the table ahead of kick-off. But Arveladze’s side are almost clear of relegation with a 12-point gap to Barnsley in 22nd.

And speaking to the media ahead of Friday, Arveladze provided this positive injury update on his side:

“Everyone is fit apart from Randell Williams.

“He’s not fit enough yet to train with the group but he’s done some things with the group like warming up and passing sessions. We have to keep him out to get him stronger.”

Elsewhere, defender Lewis Coyle looks set to play a part against Huddersfield Town after spending some weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

“He’s trained with the group. He’s been out for around seven weeks and it’s always difficult to come back after just three or four sessions.

“I have to be careful with him. We still have seven games to go. He’s been with us for the last four or five days but he’s been out for a while so we’ll give him space.”

Arveladze went on to confirm that Keane Lewis-Potter, Harvey Cartwright, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Marcus Forss are all available after featuring for their respective nations during the international break.

Tough opponents…

Huddersfield Town will provide some stiff competition for Hull City, who go into this game at the MKM Stadium having won one of their last four in the league.

It’s been a difficult season for Hull who’ve undergone a managerial change, whilst Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield side find themselves in with an unexpected shot at promotion.

For Hull, the absence of Williams hasn’t been too much of a blow recently. The 25-year-old joined in the summer and has since featured 13 times in the Championship without managing a goal contribution.

Elsewhere, the likes of Lewis-Potter, Sayyadmanesh and Forss should all be fit and firing following their involvements in this month’s international break, and they could yet contribute to a Hull City win on Friday.

The game v Huddersfield Town is available to watch on Sky Sports.