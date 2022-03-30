Blackburn Rovers brought Ben Brereton Diaz in from Nottingham Forest in 2018, signing him on an initial loan deal before being made permanent the following January.

Although the striker’s first two seasons at Ewood Park were pretty underwhelming, Brereton Diaz’s stock has risen massively over the course of the 2021/22 campaign.

Brereton Diaz has scored 20 goals in 30 Championship games this season and has become a star on the international stage with Chile. His exploits have attracted plenty of interest, with the likes of Spanish giants Sevilla alongside Premier League pair Leeds United and Newcastle United (The Sunday Mirror, 02.01.22) in eyeing the striker.

His emergence has seen him become one of the Championship’s most talked about players as he looks to fulfil the potential he first showed at Nottingham Forest.

Amid the continued links with a summer move, could Nottingham Forest be in line to receive a cash windfall?

Well, it seems as though they will.

Back in January 2019, it was reported by Nottinghamshire Live that the deal that saw Brereton Diaz swap Nottingham Forest for Blackburn Rovers includes a number of various clauses, including a sell-on clause. However, the report failed to mention the size of the clause, and The Sun reporter Alan Nixon added in December that while it is believed a sell-on clause is included, the number remains unknown.

I believe there is … but don’t know number … I don’t think he goes … unless offer is mad https://t.co/Fp3B3A4u9A — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 19, 2021

With the percentage of the sell-on clause unknown, it remains to be seen what portion of a future transfer fee Forest would receive if Brereton Diaz moves on.

However, Blackburn Rovers were reportedly demanding a hefty £28.5m during the January transfer window, so any move could provide Nottingham Forest with a welcome boost.