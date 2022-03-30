Nottingham Forest loan star Djed Spence confirmed that his plan is to play in the Premier League in an interview after his England U21 debut.

Spence, 21, has been influential for Forest this season – playing a massive role in their FA Cup run especially.

The full-back has had a lot of rumours circulating his future with Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich interested in the Forest loanee.

With Spence being arguably Forest’s best player this season – it is clear to see why clubs would be looking into the full-back, and gaining his first England U21 call up was a big step forward in his career too.

When questioned about a potential Premier League move after his debut for England U21s, Spence said to the Mirror:

“I always want to push myself and play with the best players and best team.

“Of course it’s an ambition of mine to play in the Premier League. I try to stay level-headed. I don’t read too much into it. At the end of the day, I’m just here to enjoy my football.

“I need to stay focused, have tunnel vision and play well on the pitch.”

What’s next for Spence?

With plenty of options for the Englishman, it’ll be a tough decision to make in the summer.

Nottingham Forest have been linked with move for Spence in on a permanent but with Middlesbrough commanding a £20m price tag, it is unlikely that they’ll be able to bring him in.

The frontrunners to sign Spence are Arsenal and Tottenham but there have been a plethora of clubs showing interest in the 21-year-old.

There is always the small chance that parent club Middlesbrough keep Spence, but with £20m looming over them, it’s a hard offer to reject. Spence will have to consider his options going into next season, but it seems like the best move for him would be to go to the Premier League.