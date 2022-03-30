Sunderland defender Trai Hume made his debut for Northern Ireland on Tuesday night, coming off the bench against Hungary.

The young prospect signed for Sunderland as their first January signing and whilst he hasn’t been given too much game time. But when he has played, he has impressed with his performances.

Hume has featured quite a lot for Northern Ireland’s youth set-up, playing with his country from U17 up to U21.

Despite falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat, Hume will be proud of this huge achievement and speaking to the Northern Ireland YouTube channel, he said:

“It was brilliant. I was a wee bit nervous but I got good applause when I came on and it was brilliant – I loved it.

“I came out to see my Mum and Dad, they are obviously very proud.

“The fans were brilliant – that’s the reason why the stadium is so good.”

The 20-year-old definitely has a bright future and he is already highly thought of back home as he signed for the Black Cats from Linfield in January, where he grew a reputation of being a brilliant attacking fullback who never shies away from a challenge.

To many Wearsiders it really does feel like Hume is yet to get going in red and white, but as soon as he gets his chance expect to see him grab it with both hands.

What’s next for Sunderland?

Sunderland return to league action this weekend as they prepare to face Gillingham at home in a bid to fight their way back inside the top six.

The Black Cats will come into this one favourites, but following a 2-1 away win to Accrington Stanley, Gillingham will be hopeful of making it back-to-back victories.

With seven games remaining, every point matters and these are the games Sunderland cannot afford to slip up in, as they have done many times before.