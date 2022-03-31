Fulham have been showing interest in Bolton Wanderers’ star man Dapo Afolayan in recent weeks.

It comes as no surprise that the former West Ham United man is wanted by a higher reputation club this year. With 11 goals and three assists to his name, he is one of the main reasons why Bolton have surged up the table in the second half of the season.

The 24-year-old is someone who is not only racking up the goal contribution stats, but his dribbles and fouls won per-game are something to behold too, making him a menace when he’s carrying the ball forward.

They managed to keep their man in January, but what does the future hold for Bolton Wanderers’ Afolayan?

The latest…

Earlier this month, Wanderers boss Ian Evatt exclaimed that the club are ‘under no pressure to sell’ amid interest in his star players:

“We are under no pressure to sell. It will be what we feel is right, Sharon (Brittan) and myself and the rest of the board.

“They better have a big cheque book is all I am saying because there is absolutely no pressure to sell.”

In a different report, the boss did however admit that there’s a chance of outgoings, saying that ‘everybody has a price’ and if it’s right, the player can move on:

“I’m not going to see here and say players aren’t for sale, because we all know that’s true, everybody has a price.

“It’s my job to provide assets on the football pitch. I think we’ve done that and then if someone comes and bids what we deem as the right money to help the club in the long term then we’ll take it.”

So, there’s every chance Afolayan could see himself move on in the summer, despite it being his first season as a permanent Bolton Wanderers player.

Fulham look destined to reach the Premier League again, and if they’re still interested in the winger when there, there’s no doubt he will take the opportunity as quick as possible.

The 24-year-old has two years remaining on his current contract at the League One side, but is surely a player who deserves to be playing in a higher division considering his performances in the third tier.

It would be expected if Afolayan starts to drum up more interest as we approach the end of the season, meaning we could may well see a transfer battle in the summer.